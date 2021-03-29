Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,510 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,855,000 after buying an additional 563,717 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KL stock opened at $33.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KL shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

