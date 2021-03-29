Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,846,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,160,000 after purchasing an additional 637,107 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,714,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,516,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4,746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,011,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 990,839 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $115,104,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,467,000 after purchasing an additional 379,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $453,966.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 64,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,334.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $109,677.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,924.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,096 shares of company stock worth $1,643,801 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CW opened at $118.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.66. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $81.72 and a 1 year high of $124.72. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

