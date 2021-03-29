Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 20,668 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Atmos Energy worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $97.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $111.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.93.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

