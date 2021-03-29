Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 27,559 Shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,559 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 2.25% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 72,877 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 473,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MYC opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.72. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.