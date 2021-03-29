Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $3,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 83.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $5,480,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

Shares of FDX opened at $281.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.94. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

