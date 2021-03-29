H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) PT Raised to $72.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.29.

FUL opened at $63.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.71. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 140,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 78,541 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

