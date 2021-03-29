Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Gap Down to $42.43

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.43, but opened at $41.00. Hancock Whitney shares last traded at $41.41, with a volume of 1,016 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

