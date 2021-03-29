Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 26.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €92.86 ($109.24).

HLAG opened at €129.00 ($151.76) on Monday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a one year high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €120.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €82.57.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

