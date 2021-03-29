Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on HPGLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Commerzbank downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HPGLY stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 335. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $99.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

