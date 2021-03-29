HAPI Price Down 22.3% Over Last Week (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, HAPI has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $122.83 or 0.00213850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HAPI has a total market cap of $9.68 million and $496,297.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00058789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00220156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.15 or 0.00943882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00078623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00029472 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one.

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

