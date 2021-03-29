Harmony Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.97 billion and $540.43 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00023346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00048160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.92 or 0.00615787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00065955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00023690 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,976,283,884 coins and its circulating supply is 9,299,268,884 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

