Hazelview Securities Inc. Has $9.11 Million Stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Hazelview Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 944,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849,031 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Mortgage Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,274,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after purchasing an additional 397,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 168.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 177,115 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 35.5% during the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 448,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 117,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

GPMT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a market cap of $687.75 million, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

