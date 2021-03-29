HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IDRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IDRA opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $60.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.40. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). On average, equities research analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,426 shares of company stock worth $54,945. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.