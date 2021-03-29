Head to Head Comparison: EHang (NASDAQ:EH) versus China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA)

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get EHang alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for EHang and China Eastern Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Eastern Airlines 0 1 3 0 2.75

EHang presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 59.78%. Given EHang’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EHang is more favorable than China Eastern Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and China Eastern Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang -21.96% -12.68% -8.33% China Eastern Airlines -14.72% -15.70% -3.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EHang and China Eastern Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $17.50 million 108.86 -$6.97 million ($1.23) -28.30 China Eastern Airlines $17.18 billion 0.46 $461.88 million $1.49 16.13

China Eastern Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Eastern Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of China Eastern Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Eastern Airlines beats EHang on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 734 aircraft, including 723 passenger aircraft and 11 business aircraft. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited was formerly a subsidiary of China Eastern Air Holding Company Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.