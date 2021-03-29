Head to Head Review: AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) vs. Alleghany (NYSE:Y)

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) and Alleghany (NYSE:Y) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alleghany has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMERISAFE and Alleghany’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERISAFE 26.84% 20.22% 5.99% Alleghany -0.76% 1.32% 0.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMERISAFE and Alleghany’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERISAFE $370.37 million 3.39 $92.69 million $4.60 14.14 Alleghany $9.04 billion 0.99 $857.80 million $23.77 26.94

Alleghany has higher revenue and earnings than AMERISAFE. AMERISAFE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alleghany, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.5% of AMERISAFE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Alleghany shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of AMERISAFE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Alleghany shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AMERISAFE and Alleghany, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERISAFE 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alleghany 0 0 2 0 3.00

AMERISAFE currently has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.70%. Alleghany has a consensus target price of $800.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.94%. Given Alleghany’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alleghany is more favorable than AMERISAFE.

Summary

Alleghany beats AMERISAFE on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, Louisiana.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, directors' and officers', and professional liability lines; surety products comprising commercial and contract surety bonds; and workers' compensation insurance products. It distributes its products through independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The Alleghany Capital segment provides precision automated machine tool solutions; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for the moving and storage industry, and other markets; and operates as a toy, and entertainment and musical instrument company. It also offers various services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; products and services for the funeral and cemetery industries, and precast concrete markets; and hotel management and development services, as well as operates as a structural steel fabricator and erector. The company also owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, and residential lots. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 106 acres of property. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

