Head to Head Review: Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) & Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) and Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Gadsden Properties has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gadsden Properties and Armada Hoffler Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gadsden Properties $40,000.00 598.34 -$2.04 million N/A N/A Armada Hoffler Properties $257.20 million 3.95 $24.05 million $1.17 10.84

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gadsden Properties and Armada Hoffler Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Armada Hoffler Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33

Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential downside of 19.82%. Given Armada Hoffler Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Armada Hoffler Properties is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gadsden Properties and Armada Hoffler Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A Armada Hoffler Properties 10.98% 6.91% 2.21%

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats Gadsden Properties on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers Â- typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved. Additional information about Gadsden Properties, Inc. may be found online at www.gadsdenreit.com.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

