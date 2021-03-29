Head to Head Survey: Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) vs. Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Energizer has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energizer and Flux Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $2.74 billion 1.21 -$93.30 million $2.31 21.08 Flux Power $16.84 million 8.51 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -4.03

Flux Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energizer. Flux Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Energizer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.2% of Flux Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer -3.40% 42.70% 3.34% Flux Power -74.69% N/A -101.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Energizer and Flux Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 0 5 8 0 2.62 Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00

Energizer currently has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.64%. Flux Power has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.25%. Given Flux Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Energizer.

Summary

Energizer beats Flux Power on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries. The company also provides headlights, lanterns, and children's and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Energizer, Eveready, Rayovac, Hard Case, Dolphin, Varta, and WeatherReady brands. In addition, it licenses the Energizer and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in gaming, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, LED light bulbs, generators, power tools, household light bulbs, and other lighting products. Further, the company designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products, including protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, leather care products, air fresheners, and washes to clean, shine, refresh, and protect interior and exterior automobile surfaces under the brand names of Armor All, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, LEXOL, Eagle One, California Scents, Driven, and Bahama & Co; STP branded fuel and oil additives, functional fluids, and other performance chemical products; and do-it-yourself automotive air conditioning recharge products under the A/C PRO brand name, as well as other refrigerant and recharge kits, sealants, and accessories. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and through various retail and business-to-business channels, including mass merchandisers, club, electronics, food, home improvement, dollar store, auto, drug, hardware, e-commerce, convenience, sporting goods, hobby/craft, office, industrial, medical, and catalog. Energizer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies, end-users, and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vista, California.

