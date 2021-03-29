HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HHR. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeadHunter Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR opened at $34.11 on Thursday. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 0.57.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

