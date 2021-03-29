Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 2,760 The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.74 on Monday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

