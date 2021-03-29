Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $73,000 in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRK. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Park National by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,243 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 134,052 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $134.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $141.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $121.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.61 million. Analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

