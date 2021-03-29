Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $84,000 in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Quidel by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the third quarter worth $1,212,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Quidel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $126.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.04. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $917,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,699.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

