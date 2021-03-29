Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,473,000 after buying an additional 184,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,175,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,668,000 after purchasing an additional 179,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 517,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $157.11 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,607. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

