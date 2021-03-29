Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $72,000. SL Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

