Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,023 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in First Busey were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Busey by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BUSE. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $26.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $26.88.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.73 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

