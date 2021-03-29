Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 163 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 43,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 284,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB opened at $155.14 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $164.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

