Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 37,366 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 76,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock opened at $53.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $55.96. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average is $46.56.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 112.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARES. Barclays increased their target price on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $12,509,738.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,847,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 456,786 shares of company stock worth $22,682,662 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

