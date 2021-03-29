HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €84.60 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.60 ($99.53) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €70.31 ($82.71).

ETR HEI opened at €76.00 ($89.41) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €35.64 ($41.93) and a 12 month high of €76.28 ($89.74). The company has a 50-day moving average of €68.20 and a 200-day moving average of €60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.05.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

