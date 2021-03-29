HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.10. 9,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,783. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.48.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

