Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 546,827 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $129,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.18.

Shares of HES opened at $72.32 on Monday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $76.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 20,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $1,499,183.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,042,881.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,183,974.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 over the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

