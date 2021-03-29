Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives $42.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW opened at $43.84 on Monday. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.