HMI Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,672 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 9.2% of HMI Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HMI Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $228,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,307,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,730 shares of company stock valued at $14,404,373 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

CRM stock opened at $208.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.08. The company has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

