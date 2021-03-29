Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 144.0% from the February 28th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:HMLSF opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $15.62.

