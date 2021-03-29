Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 49,278 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,278 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $15,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after acquiring an additional 559,843 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,664,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,847,000 after acquiring an additional 446,751 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,853,000 after acquiring an additional 351,736 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 415,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 177,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 139,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,612 shares of company stock valued at $757,274. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

L traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.16. 11,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $53.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Separately, TheStreet raised Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

