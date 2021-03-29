Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $209,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.64. 270,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,671. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $121.77 and a 12 month high of $209.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

