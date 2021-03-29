Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $11.30 Million Holdings in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 613,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,048 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cosan were worth $11,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 614.8% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,336,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 193,778 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Nucleo Capital LTDA. raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 7,657,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,130,000 after acquiring an additional 855,272 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CZZ traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 163,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. Cosan Limited has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

