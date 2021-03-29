Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Short Interest Down 71.7% in March

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the February 28th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of HNP stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Huaneng Power International has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

