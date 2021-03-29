Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,963,000 after acquiring an additional 338,754 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,220,000 after acquiring an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,976,000 after acquiring an additional 265,167 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUM opened at $423.60 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $285.49 and a one year high of $474.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $390.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.