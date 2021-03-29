Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $35.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. 521,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,110,458 shares.The stock last traded at $26.96 and had previously closed at $13.99.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities began coverage on Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,001,323.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 570,343 shares of company stock worth $10,818,028 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,700,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Humanigen by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth about $3,270,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

