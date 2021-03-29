Humaniq (HMQ) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $46,040.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00023346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00048160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.92 or 0.00615787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00065955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00023690 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

