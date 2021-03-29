Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,097,955 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $399,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $4,841,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,816,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,946,000 after purchasing an additional 95,218 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.62. 630,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,629,069. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.