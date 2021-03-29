Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.61 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for about $57,665.39 or 1.00229895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $266.04 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00058697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00219606 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $549.67 or 0.00955400 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00051044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00078972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00029765 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

