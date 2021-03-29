Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS HUTMF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.16. 723,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,400. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBox AC data centers in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBox AC data centers in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

