Hydro Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $18.63 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.63 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00023218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00047850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.16 or 0.00617410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00065958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00023821 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.