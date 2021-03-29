I-Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMAHF) Short Interest Update

I-Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMAHF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 229.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMAHF remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Monday. I-Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

About I-Minerals

I-Minerals Inc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It develops quartz, potassium feldspar, halloysite, kaolinite, and metakaolin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Helmer-Bovill property comprising 11 mineral leases that covers an area of approximately 5,140.64 acres located in northwest of Bovill, Latah County, Idaho.

