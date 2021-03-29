ichi.farm Market Capitalization Reaches $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00059427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.12 or 0.00220859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $559.95 or 0.00965246 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00051826 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00078658 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00029686 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

ichi.farm Coin Trading

