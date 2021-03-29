IHT Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.55. 8,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,702. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $157.46 and a 52-week high of $237.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.99.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

