IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.6% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,757,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,444,000 after purchasing an additional 485,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $395.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,563. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $244.62 and a 52-week high of $399.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $390.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

