IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,264,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,918,000 after acquiring an additional 96,920 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,189.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 341,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 315,152 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 231,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.99. The company had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,395. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.