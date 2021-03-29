IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 162 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $353.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,728. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.00 and a fifty-two week high of $382.73.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

