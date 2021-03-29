IMC Chicago LLC Invests $716,000 in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 151.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:FAS traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,276. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.70.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.